Omaha Police responded to an area near North Omaha to find one person sustaining a non-life threatening injury due to a cutting Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Omaha Police, the victim told officers that he was involved in a domestic disturbance when he was stabbed by a 29-year-old woman.

The woman was located and arrested for 2nd Degree Assault and Felony Use of a Weapon, according to the release.