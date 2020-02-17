Omaha Police investigate cutting Sunday morning

Omaha Police reported one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a cutting near Stone Avenue and N 30th Street early Sunday.

Officers responded to a residence and found a 17-year-old with laceration injuries. The teen was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition.

Police determined the teen "got into an altercation with another male at the residence. Multiple people then assaulted," the alleged victim, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 tips mobile app.