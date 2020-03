Omaha Police responded to 42nd and Seward streets early Sunday morning for reports of shots fired.

Officers found a vehicle that had struck a power pole near Military and Erskine. The 22-year-old driver told officers that he crashed while attempting to flee shots being fired at him from an unknown vehicle.

The victim was uninjured, according to a release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.