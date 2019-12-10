Omaha Police investigate an attempted robbery at a Subway

Omaha Police responded to an attempted robbery Monday night at a Subway near 90th and Maple Streets.

According to a release, employees reported a male in all black clothing entered the business, walked back to the kitchen, and demanded money. There was no reported weapon.

The employee then pushed the suspect and the suspect then fled on foot without money, according to the release.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.