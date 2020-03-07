Omaha Police investigate a shooting scene near 30th and Ames

Omaha police responded to a shooting near 30th and Ames streets at a convenience store Saturday. There were four victims, one of them also being considered a suspect.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a person who was injured and fleeing on foot. Officers caught the person after a short pursuit. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Victim 2 walked into CHI Creighton with apparent gunshot wounds, he was transported to Bergan Mercy with non-life threatening injuries.

Victim 3 was treated for non-life threatening injuries after walking into Nebraska Medical Center.

Victim 4 was contacted and reported being at the shooting scene. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

