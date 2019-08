Omaha Police respond to multiple gunshots near 44th Avenue and Pinkney Saturday night.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, officers located two victims and they reported to be walking in the area when people in an SUV shot at them.

The Omaha Fire Department medics transported the victims to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.