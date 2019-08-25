Omaha Police investigate a robbery near Florence, suspect armed with baseball bat

Omaha Police responded to a Cubby's near 92nd Street and Mormon Bridge Road Sunday morning for a robbery.

According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, witnesses described a male in a gray hooded sweatshirt with a baseball bat, enter the business and demand money.

The suspect took the money and fled southbound on foot, according to the release.

There is no word on whether this robbery is related to a similar one 6 News reported earlier Sunday in Council Bluffs.

This is an ongoing investigation and police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.