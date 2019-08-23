Omaha Police investigate a robbery at Walgreens in Midtown

The Omaha Police officers were called to the Walgreens at 30th and Dodge on Thursday night to investigate a robbery.

According to a release by the OPD, witnesses reported the suspect to have entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.

The firearm was a pellet gun, police said.

The suspect was reported fleeing from the scene in a green sedan with an unknown amount of money.

According to the police, the suspect was a male in his mid-twenties wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a white surgical mask.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

