Omaha Police investigate a robbery at Walgreens in Midtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- The Omaha Police officers were called to the Walgreens at 30th and Dodge on Thursday night to investigate a robbery.
According to a release by the OPD, witnesses reported the suspect to have entered the store with a firearm and demanded money.
The firearm was a pellet gun, police said.
The suspect was reported fleeing from the scene in a green sedan with an unknown amount of money.
According to the police, the suspect was a male in his mid-twenties wearing black pants, a black sweatshirt, and a white surgical mask.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.