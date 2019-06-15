Omaha Police investigate Old Market shooting

Omaha Police are investigating an Old Market shooting that sent the victim to the hospital in serious condition early Saturday morning.

Officers near 12th and Harney heard the sound of a single gunshot shortly before 2 a.m. They found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported in serious condition for treatment but police say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 402 444-STOP.

A person providing a tip leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting could be eligible for an enhanced reward of $10,000.