Eight-hour standoff ends peacefully, Omaha Police say

While still investigating whether a shot or two was fired during the incident, Omaha Police said Tuesday they were able to end an hours-long standoff peacefully.

Omaha Police ended up in an hours-long standoff Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, while attempting to serve multiple warrants on 32-year-old Jason Bollig. (WOWT)

Officers said they were attempting to serve several warrants on 32-year-old Jason Bollig when he locked himself in a home just west of Interstate 80 and south of Fort Street and refused to come out. The warrants out of Douglas County included failing to appear, lack of insurance, and refusing to leave, police said.

One neighbor, who said his doorbell alarm system alerted him to a lot of activity, described seeing a large presence of officers and the police helicopter flying overhead.

"Neighbors across the street said, you know, the explosions blew open the front door, and after that — like I told my wife — it's probably over, you know, so you can probably come home," Keith Adams said. "I figured they ran into the house and got them out, but it went on for a while after that."

The standoff ended peacefully around 7 p.m. Tuesday.