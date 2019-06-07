Omaha Police cruiser involved in Fort Street crash near I-680

Traffic backed up Friday afternoon after an Omaha Police cruiser was involved in a crash on Fort Street near the southbound off-ramp of Interstate 680 on Friday.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were responding to a call in a marked OPD cruiser flashing lights and sounding sirens, according to an OPD press release. The officers were exiting I-680 and attempted to turn left onto eastbound Fort Street when they collided with a 2010 Ford Escape.

According to the report, the officers in the cruiser received minor injuries: Ofc. Carlie Potts suffered a hand injury; Ofc. Brian Hayes said he was experiencing head pain. Another officer took them to Nebraska Medicine after the crash, the report states.

The driver of the Escape, an 84-year-old woman, was not injured, the release states.

Following the crash, Westbound Fort Street traffic was blocked off from 99th to 103rd streets while the scene was processed, according to an OPD officer's tweet.

The crash remains under investigation.