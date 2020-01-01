Omaha Police crack down on impaired drivers over holiday season

Omaha police amped up their crews to keep an eye out for drunk drivers on New Year’s Eve and that hard work included making a few drunk driving arrests -- in the early afternoon hours.

During the day Lt. Jake Ritonya responded to several accidents involving drunk drivers all over the metro.

“My accident investigators are already on their third accident of the day, serious injury accident. We can say for certain the first two were alcohol-related,” said Ritonya.

One crash was on Highway-75 where the driver was reported to be going over 100 miles per hour. Another was on Interstate-80 near 84th Street.

“We are at 36 fatalities for the year, 178 serious injuries accidents, half of the fatalities are alcohol-related and a third of those serious injuries were alcohol-related,” said Ritonya.

It's not just New Year’s Eve, Lt. Ritonya says officers respond to the highest number of drunk driving crashes over the entire holiday season.

“We do anticipate there could be a higher percentage of intoxicated drivers on the road,” said Ritonya.

When it comes down to it, you have options like Uber or having a designated driver.

“Better to leave the car there and leave the regret there than to wake up the next day, if you're unlucky you are waking up to find out you injured someone or killed someone,” said Ritonya.

