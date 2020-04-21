Omaha Police continue compliance checks, issuing citations at city parks

Omaha Police have been continuing to conduct compliance checks on the city’s park after Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert closed them due to COVID-19.

There were 2 citations issued on April 14th at Hummel Park.

Over the weekend of April 11-12 the following citations were issued:

• Adams Park 3121 Bedford Avenue - 2 citations for trespassing

• Memorial Park 6005 Underwood Avenue - 1 citation for trespassing

• Robert's Park 730 North 78th Street - 2 citations for trespassing

• Hummel Park 9200 John J Pershing Drive - 8 citations for trespassing

• Levi Carter Park 4405 Carter Lakeshore Drive - 2 citations for trespassing

• Miller Park 2707 Redick Avenue - 3 citations for trespassing

• Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge 705 Riverfront Drive - 2 citations for trespassing and Minor in Possession of alcohol

