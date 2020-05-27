Omaha Police condemn Minneapolis officers' actions in George Floyd's death

The Omaha Police Department issued a statement Wednesday extending condolences to the family of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died Monday after an officer knelt on his neck.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and deputy chiefs of the department reviewed the video of Floyd being detained.

"The officers' actions are not consistent with the training and protocol of our profession," the statement released by OPD reads. "We commend Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for his decisive actions and leadership."

The four Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired. The mayor of Minneapolis called for criminal charges to be filed against the officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck.

"The Omaha Police Department works tirelessly to build and maintain trust with our community. Although the incident did not happen locally, it can damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country," OPD stated. "As law enforcement officers, we hold ourselves to the higher standard and when those standards are not upheld, leaders must unite and support corrective measures.