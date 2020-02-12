Omaha Police clear threat reported at McMillan middle school

Omaha Police officers on Wednesday morning were investigating a potential threat at McMillan Magnet Middle School.

Several OPD cruisers and a K-9 officer were called to the school after a report from "someone concerned they may have seen a weapon" on school grounds, according to school officials.

OPD confirmed with 6 News around 10:10 a.m. that no weapon had been found at the school, and that the 9-1-1 call had come from a different location.

"We do not believe there was a viable threat," OPD Officer Michael Pecha said.

Parents of students rushed to the school upon hearing the report.

Parent Davianne Summers was one of several parents who said they were informed of the threat via social media. Summers said she was concerned she didn't hear the news from the school.

School officials did send the following letter, posted below in-full, at some point Wednesday morning.

Letter sent to families

We wanted to make you aware of a situation. This morning, it was brought to the attention of administration that a student may have had a weapon on campus. We immediately contacted our partners in law enforcement to assist in the investigation. The student was located and following a thorough search, no weapon was found.

We take these situations very seriously. We are working with our District Safety Office, our on-site security team and the Omaha Police Department to ensure the safety of our school environment.

This message is being shared to ensure open communication with our staff and families. We understand that parents may have heard about the situation from other sources. In an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation, communication to families was delayed. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students in the use of good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact McMillan Magnet Middle School at (531) 299-2440.

Thank you for your continued support McMillan Magnet Middle School and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Monica Green

Principal

