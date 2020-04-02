Omaha Police issue first citation to bar for health order noncompliance

After the Omaha mayor's hotline received multiple tips about a local bar operating in violation of a Douglas County health order, Omaha Police officers cited the bartender for serving multiple patrons inside the establishment.

EZ's Place Bar and Grill of 156th and Dodge had been previously reported to Mayor Jean Stothert's official city hotline for violations numerous times, according to a statement from police.

After officers witnessed four patrons consuming alcohol at the bar, "including a large pitcher of beer split between the group," bartender Christal Swenson was cited and a tavern report was filed, the release states.

The Douglas County health order, issued March 20, states that "food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and any dine-in establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery only."

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order March 26 allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages as "takeout."

