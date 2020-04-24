Omaha Police cite 12 trespassers at Hummel Park

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced today that she will open all city parks from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Earlier this month, in an effort to promote social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19, Stothert closed all city parks.

Citations have been given by authorities at other parks since the closures.

But there's one park in particular where people would be trespassing even with the new park hours.

Hummel Park is in a secluded area and you can't see into the park from the road.

There is lots of cover here. The gates don’t open automatically because the park is closed.

There are barricades in front of the gate and it’s padlocked, but there are signs that people have been here -- trespassers have beaten a trail around the gate to get into the park.

Jerry Busselman lives just outside of park property. Jerry says people drive into the closed park all the time and at all hours -- sometimes in the early morning.

“We see cars going into the park. Well, at least parking, you know. It’s locked up so you can’t actually go into the park but they drive up there. Two, three, four in the morning. Since we’re right here we see them. They’re there a lot,” Busselman said.

Omaha Police have handed out 12 citations in Hummel Park for trespassing.

Jerry says there are a lot of people hanging around the scenic view area. The trespassers are making the area not so scenic.

“That actually is used more than the park. Substantially more people go up there and hang out at the scenic view, bring their alcohol and have a little party all the time,” Jerry said. “It’s beautiful out here, right, and they’re all cooped up. I get the idea of why you want to get out and go do something but there’s a whole lot of other places besides the place that’s closed.”

Stothert says social distancing and groups of 10 people or less will be enforced. The mayor says anyone in the park after 8 p.m. could be issued a citation.

Still, the mayor says the city can’t effectively sanitize all of the playground equipment in city parks so playground equipment remains off-limits.