Omaha Police back in the air as early as Sunday

One crew in the air can see what would take multiple crews to cover on the ground.

It’s been a rough year for the Omaha Police Helicopter program “Able-1.” In April, a hard landing snapped the tail section of its helicopter and then in mid-August, another one crashed at Blair Airport. Since then, Able 1 has been grounded and it’s been that way for five weeks.

Last year alone, Omaha’s Police helicopter took on average, 11 pursuits a month.

For 22-years Omaha Police has had an eye in the sky. In 2011 and 2019, it monitored levee breaches and rescued stranded civilians. They also serve a big role the rest of the year as back-up to the men and women on the ground.

"Pursuits are high liability for any police agency. When we have a helicopter in the air, the ground units can peel off the pursuit. The person who is fleeing doesn't think the police are looking for them anymore. But we have the helicopter in the sky monitoring the fleeing vehicle and directing ground troops in. That's a key element we're missing right now," said Omaha Police Deputy Chief Kerry Neumann.

While the investigation continues into what went wrong regarding the damaged helicopters OPD is looking into buying possibly two new ones, maintenance on one of them has been completed, and they are looking into the early stages of a drone program.

“We have one operational aircraft right now. The maintenance has been completed on it. We’re ready to go live and start patrols as early as Sunday night,” said Neumann.

Although drones can’t fly long enough to track a fleeing car, they work well for surveillance, according to investigators.

“We are just getting started on what sort of drones we want to use and how to use them. That is also coming to the Omaha Police Department very, very soon,” said Neumann.

According to the department, insurance claims on the damaged helicopters will help pay for the new ones, and they are still looking for options to pay for the rest.

Able 1 will be back in the air as early as Sunday.

