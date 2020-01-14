Omaha Police ask for help finding shooter

Omaha Police are looking for a man who shot someone early Sunday in an east Omaha neighborhood.

According to an OPD release containing photos of the suspect, the shooter was described as a Hispanic man in his 50s; about 5 feet, 7 or 8 inches tall; and weighing about 190 pounds. The man may be driving a tan minivan.

One person was hurt in a shooting just before 1 a.m. Sunday near 18th and Vinton streets. Witnesses told officers they had seen a Hispanic maln having a verbal altercation at the River City Saloon, after which he was removed, he said. The man returned to the scene and fired shots at the front door before leaving.

After officers arrived at the scene, the victom was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers immediately at 402-44-STOP; at omahacrimestoppers.org; or on the P3 Tips app.