Omaha Police arrest three after car theft prompts chase ending in crash Tuesday night

The intersection of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway in Benson was closed Tuesday night after a police pursuit ended in a two-car crash.

Three people were arrested after a pursuit ended in a two-car crash Tuesday night, June 23, 2020, at the intersection of 60th and Northwest Radial Highway in Benson. (WOWT)

One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the crash, Omaha Police took three people into custody related to a carjacking reported earlier Tuesday near 31st and Larimore avenues. Hours later, a chase began near 43rd and Ruggles streets involving a four-door maroon vehicle that was considered a suspect vehicle.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area after the crash, which happened around 8 p.m.