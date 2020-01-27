Omaha Police arrest man arrested after stabbing Sunday

A 59-year-old man was arrested Sunday following a stabbing reported near North Saddle Creek Road.

Donne Bess was taken into custody 6:10 p.m. at an apartment where officers determined the incident had reportedly occurred earlier in the evening, according to the release from Omaha Police.

Called at 5:46 p.m. to a shopping complex on the other side of North Saddle Creek, officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds, the release states. He was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the release states.

Bess was booked into Douglas County Corrections and faces charges of second-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony, the release states.