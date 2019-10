Omaha Police arrested a driver behind the wheel of a reported stolen vehicle Monday night.

Officers swarmed the QuikTrip off Hamilton and Northwest Radial Highway.

Omaha’s Helicopter unit Able 1, tweeting out photos from the scene, crediting the help of On Star.

They said, “With the help of real-time tracking it allowed officers to take down the suspect in the parking lot to avoid a pursuit.”

Omaha Police have not identified who they arrested.