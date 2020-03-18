Omaha Police arrest 25 impaired drivers over St. Patrick's Day weekend

The Omaha Police Department’s traffic unit has released details on its St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement efforts from Friday through Tuesday.

The department arrested 25 impaired drivers. The Nebraska State Patrol also stepped up enforcement for the holiday but the results are not available yet.

In addition, the following arrests or citations were made:

Speeding: 86

Registration and Insurance Violations: 37

Moving Violations: 40

Seat belt Violations: 7

Driving During Suspension and License Violations: 13

Fugitive From Justice: 2

The special operation was possible in part by a grant for $8,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.