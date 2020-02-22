Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store

Omaha Police responded to 66th and Blondo streets for a robbery at a grocery store.

According to the release, the clerk reported two males entered the store, displayed handguns, and demanded cash. After taking the cash they fled on foot.

Police are looking for two adult males between 5'3 and 5'6. One is a heavy set wearing a grey sweatshirt. The other is thin, light complexion, and wearing all black.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.