Omaha Police Bomb K-9 Duk has cancer, according to Omaha Police tweets Monday.

In a tweet on OPD's official Twitter account, the agency said a lump was found near Duk’s abdomen about one month ago.

“Over the last couple weeks, it was clear he was not right, and late last week a biopsy confirmed what we feared — cancer.”

The cancer is untreatable, they said.

Duk has worked with the department at various venues the last four years: Eppley Airport, the College World Series, the Olympic Swim Trials, “plus countless concerts,” just to list a few, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jay Leavitt.