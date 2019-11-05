Omaha Police Association releases findings on prison overcrowding

The Omaha Police Officers Association released a statement regarding their opinion on how to solve the overcrowding crisis in Nebraska's prisons.

The OPOA is urging Nebraska's state leaders to address the issue by adding more beds instead of considering sentencing reform proposals that could jeopardize public safety.

After comparing data from Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wyoming, the OPOA found that Nebraska has the second-lowest incarceration rate in the region but also the lowest number of prison beds per capita, according to a release.

According to the release the following statistics were also found by the OPOA:

• Nebraska is 23.5% below the regional average in inmates per 100,000 citizens

• Nebraska is 88% below the regional average in prison beds per 100,000 citizens

• Nebraska’s overcrowding rate is 49% higher than the regional

average

“This data reinforces our view that we clearly have a capacity problem, not an incarceration problem,” OPOA President Anthony Conner said. “We need more prison beds to fundamentally address this crisis, and we urge Nebraska’s elected leaders to prioritize the infrastructure needs of the corrections system.”

According to the release, the 2020 NDOC budget has plans for 385 additional beds, but Conner believes that 700 beds will be needed to meet the per capita rate of Iowa, the next lowest state in the region.

“Nebraska has not built prison bed space at the same rate of our neighbors and this has not only created overcrowding but also impaired our ability to properly rehabilitate,” Conner said. “Prematurely putting criminals back on the street to avoid hard choices and necessary investment will put every citizen at risk and ultimately cost taxpayers more.”

