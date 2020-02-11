Omaha Police: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash near I-680 off-ramp

One person died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Omaha, according to an Omaha Police Department news release.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday when a northbound car took an off-ramp from Interstate 680 onto Dodge Road and went off the pavement, the release states. Police said the car crossed all lanes of Dodge before rolling into a ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating whether a medical condition contributed to the crash.