'Hamilton' tickets for Omaha performances on sale July 17

Omaha Performing Arts is preparing to sell tickets to the upcoming production of Broadway sensation "Hamilton."

The tickets, on sale July 17, will range from $75 to $195; some $350 premium tickets will also be available. An opportunity to receive $10 seats will be offered to 40 people for each performance, based on a lottery system.

A maximum of four tickets will be sold per household.

Producer Jeffery Seller urges people to get their tickets directly from the Omaha Box office in the Holland Center or via TicketOmaha.com to avoid fraudulent tickets.

“It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets," Seller said in a press release. "For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Omaha engagement should be made through Ticket Omaha.”

"Hamilton," a popular musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, earned a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album in 2016.

The story follows the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and went on to become the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

The unique score blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the ticket sales date. 6 News regrets the error.