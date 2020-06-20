Omaha Parks Dir. Bench to resign, will lead philanthropic org

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert reluctantly accepted the resignation of Parks Director Brook Bench on Monday, according to a press release issued by the mayor’s office.

“Brook loves every city park like it’s his own backyard,” Stothert wrote. Bench became acting director of the department in 2011 and was promoted to director of the city’s parks, recreation and public property.

Bench plans to leave the department later this summer and will lead a new philanthropic organization for park development.

Stothert said Bench’s accomplishments are numerous and include expanding summer day camp programs, improvements at existing parks and opening new parks.

“This job is about creating fun,” Bench stated in the release. “I get to see families and children enjoying our parks, pools, camps and programs every day.”

In 2016, Bench created the annual Memorial Park Veterans Shine On holiday lights display and ceremony in recognition of area veterans. Bench is a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Stothert will name an interim director while the search for a permanent director begins.

