Omaha PD: Bluffs man who tried to flee stop with officer in car to see trial

A Council Bluffs man charged Jan. 11 with assaulting an officer, reckless driving to avoid arrest and possession of meth will go to trial following his hearing in court Wednesday morning.

Timothy Trimble (WOWT)

Timothy Trimble, 55, is being held at Douglas County Corrections on $500,000 bond. His trial date has not been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Omaha Police report states the following series of events:

On Jan. 11 at 1:43 a.m., officers were on routine patrol near 30th and Cuming Streets when they saw a blue Nissan Maxima with a headlight out.

Police pulled the driver, later identified as Trimble, over and learned he did not have paperwork for the car.

That’s when an officer saw an open container of liquor in the center console, and noticed Trimble attempting to place a plastic bag up his jacket sleeve.

The officer asked Trimble what he was attempting to hide. Trimble stated, “nothing.”

Police asked Trimble to exit the car. Instead, Trimble put the gear in reverse as officers told him to put it back in park.

“It is in park,” Trimble told them as he drove away. Officer Tammy Phillips tried to reach into the car to stop Trimble beforehand, but was carried along in the car as he accelerated.

Phillips pulled herself into the car while the driver’s side door was still open. Trimble fought with Phillips as she told him to stop the car.

The vehicle traveled across Cuming Street and struck the Omaha Public Schools Tech Building, which ejected Phillips from the car.

The officer was able to recover and began again to take Trimble into custody as he continued to resist arrest.

Trimble “attempted to climb through the vehicle and exit through the passenger door,” before he was placed into handcuffs.

A search of the car turned up a small plastic bag containing what later tested positive for meth. Two bubble pipes and less than an ounce of marijauna was also found.