Omaha Open Door Mission hosts drive-thru food pantry

The Open Door Mission has its doors closed because of the coronavirus outbreak -- but that's not stopping them from helping those who are struggling.

A drive-thru food pantry at 23rd and East Locust Street had cars lined up nearly to TD Ameritrade park -- all waiting for much-needed food supplies.

Each car was marked with a pink or yellow tag -- indicating how much protein or vegetables were needed and how many adults and children were in the home.

The 30 Open Door staff members wore gloves and tried to keep a safe distance -- all while giving out food to people in dire need.

Candace Gregory, president of the Mission said, “The food insecurity is real in our community. People are calling us daily and they usually come to us. 1,000 people a day to come and get things to supplement their income. We are attempting something that we have no idea -- we thought we would do the best we could, but we had no idea that the need would be so great."

Although the drive-thru food pantry started at 9 a.m. - cars started lining up at 6:30 a.m.

Gregory says their facility is closed to volunteers and visitors in order to keep their residents safe and healthy.

“There isn't much going on here at our campus except for safe shelter and quality care. If you have financially not been affected by this, please give at opendoormission.org. Please pray for us and of course if you're picking up a roll of toilet paper, pick us up one too."

Gregory says they're disinfecting every three hours and so far have no cases of COVID-19 in their facility.

More than 40 programs are currently on hold until early June.