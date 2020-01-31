Omaha North vs. Benson basketball game postponed due to fight rumors

The basketball game between Omaha North and Omaha Benson scheduled for Friday night has been postponed.

OPD told WOWT via a gang lieutenant that there were rumors of a fight coming from students, but they were unable to confirm that a fight or any other confrontation was going to take place.

It wasn't made clear where the rumors came from or with whom they involved.

An official reason for the postponement hasn't been announced by either school, but both have taken to twitter to inform students and spectators that the game is off.