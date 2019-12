Many going into Friday night would have thought that Millard North would easily beat Omaha North on the road.

Wal Chuol of Omaha North dunks during the second quarter versus Millard North on Friday 12/20/19

Omaha North, especially Wal Chuol, this weeks Athlete of the Week, had other ideas.

In the second quarter, he threw down a dunk that rocked the gym.

Chuol poured in 28 points to lead the Vikings to a 62-59 win.