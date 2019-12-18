Omaha mayor submits letter supporting resettlement of refugees in city

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert submitted a letter to U.S. Secretary Michael Pompeo in support of refugees resettling in Omaha Wednesday.

The letter reads in part: “The State of Nebraska has resettled refugees for decades; many here in Omaha where we can off safe and affordable housing, job training and placement, excellent public education, medical care and social services necessary to begin a new life in the United States.”

This letter is part of a series of letters to be sent by Christmas after President Trump issued an executive order in late September requiring state and local governments to send a letter to the federal government if they want to continue welcoming refugees.

The executive order requires all local governments to send a letter to the state department by Dec. 25 if they want to continue welcoming refugees into their communities.

Bellevue and Council Bluffs are still reviewing the order. Governors of Iowa, Kansas, and North Dakota have sent their letters.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has yet to send in a letter.