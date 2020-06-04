Omaha protests: Mayor reinstates curfew for Friday, Saturday

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has signed an Emergency Order reinstating a citywide curfew for Friday and Saturday nights, June 5 and 6.

The curfew will be on both nights from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following mornings.

According to a release from the mayor's office, the curfew was recommended by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer.

The Omaha Police Department is aware of five events taking place Friday and a large gathering of 4,000 expected participants for Saturday.

The release states, "This is unfortunate but necessary. We will continue to encourage and support peaceful protests, but we also must take proactive steps to reduce risks to everyone; the participants, the public, and first responders."

On Thursday, Stothert met with members of the media to explain the reasoning behind reinstating the curfew -- primarily the protection of people and property.

"Our number one responsibility is to keep citizens safe and we felt we could not do so if we didn't put a curfew in place," she said. "It does not restrict the number of people that can gather in a public place. It is only a curfew that starts at 10 p.m. instead of 8 p.m., so it's not as inconvenient as the other one."

The State of Emergency declared by Stothert last week is still in effect, thus allowing her to place the curfew in effect again.

"We don't like imposing a curfew on the City of Omaha," Stothert said.

Asked for details on the "five big events" being planned on social media in the city, Stothert said the police department has been monitoring such activity closely and added one event sought to bring 50,000 protestors.

"There's so many rumors and in my opinion, social media has gotten out of hand," she said.

"Business owners downtown have asked if it's time to take the plywood off (their windows)," she said. "We told them to hold on and see how the weekends go. They're afraid. They're concerned about their business."

On Sunday, May 31, Stothert signed a State of Emergency Proclamation for 72 hours which instated the first curfew.

On Tuesday, the Omaha City Council extended the Emergency Proclamation for an additional week. On Wednesday, June 3, the curfew was rescinded.