LIVE -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert answers coronavirus-related questions

Omaha is following the lead of Nebraska and U.S. leaders, urging the number of people at public gatherings be limited to 10 people or less.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will be in the WOWT 6 News studio today to answer viewer questions about the city's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. (WOWT)

6 News invited Mayor Jean Stothert as a guest for our 4 p.m. broadcast to answer some questions we've been getting from our viewers in the hopes of providing some clarity on these restrictions, and to expand upon the updates provided in recent news conferences.

