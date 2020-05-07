Omaha Mayor announces second scooter pilot program

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced there will be a second scooter pilot program and she's added new requirements for the companies that participate.

This time Spin and Bird will be participating, Lime will not.

The mayor said the second pilot will give city officials the opportunity to gather more information before making a decision on a long-term scooter program in Omaha.

Some of the requirements are that vendors must deliver the newest model of scooters available, each person can unlock only one scooter at time, and vendors must be able to lock down user accounts with multiple violations.

