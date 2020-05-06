Omaha Mayor Stothert purposes new round of annexations

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has just released a new round of proposed annexations.

This affects 8 neighborhoods on the west edge of the city.

We have a map of those SID’s, Hillsborough Estates, Grayhawk Two, Manchester Ridge, West Dodge Pointe, Elkhorn Highland Ridge, Lynbrook, West Dodge Hills, and Pacific Street West.

If they are all approved, the city's population would grow by about 2,100 people.

The Omaha Fire Department already serves these areas and we're told 911 call volumes are low.

The city will have an open house for those who live and have businesses in these areas on June 2nd.

