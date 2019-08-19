Omaha Human Resources Director resigns

Omaha Human Resources Director Tim Young has resigned, effective August 19th.

Young cited personal reasons for leaving the position he assumed in June, 2017.

Mayor Stothert accepted his resignation saying, "We understand and support his decision to step down and we are grateful for his service. We wish Tim and his family the very best."

Young was hired as Labor Relations Director in 2015. Mayor Stothert promoted him to Human Resources Director in 2017. He has been involved in contract negotiations including recent agreements with the civilian employee unions, and the change to a high-deductible health care plan.

Retired Deputy City Attorney Jo Cavel will return as acting HR Director during the search for a permanent director.