Omaha Home for Boys offers new program to help those with behavioral issues

Keeping teens in crisis out of the legal system while helping them and their families uncovering issues leading to bad behavior, that's the goal of a new program at The Omaha Home for Boys.

It’s based on identifying triggers and getting help quickly.

When a child becomes too much for their parents to handle there are few options. A five-day hospital stay, or weeks of waiting for availability at a long term care facility, does little to help the child.

A new program at the Omaha home for boys hopes to get kids to care quickly.

“We will evaluate find the issues that they are dealing with and over 45 days, work with their families to get them back home and then work with the families for the next 6 months to make changes in the home,” said Jeff Dewispelare, CEO of Omaha Home for Boys.

It's called the crisis stabilization program aimed at helping 12 through 18-year-olds and their families. Brandy Gustoff developed the program.

“If we can get the family connected, that youth connected and everything wrapped around we have a better chance of keeping that young person out of trouble, detention long term,” said Brandy Gustoff, Home for Boys Program manager. “The second that young person walks through that door we're going to start that family support work, so within 24-48 hours we're going to get connected with that family, get into that home ask them what they need, ask the young person what they need.”

The Omaha Home for Boys is working with local probation on the initiative. They plan to have the crisis stabilization program up and running by mid-February.

