Omaha Girl Scouts get a helping hand with their cookie orders

Before Girl Scouts show up at your door with the goods, a crew of a couple of dozen men are slinging cookies from nine to five.

"Come on with it...come on with those cookies!" workers with United Van Lines yelled as they threw boxes down into the loading dock.

In a week they will move more than a million boxes of Girl Scout cookies into minivans and trucks to unleash on the metro.

"Push Allen! Let's go, let's go," you could hear workers' encouragement as they passed boxes hand to hand in an assembly line fashion.

This crew is a well-oiled machine. Howard Lawler and Quinton Jones have more than 50 years of experience between them

"This is every day for us...24 hours....cookies," Jones said.

They've choreographed every moment of this week.

"We preset everything up and pre-count it. It's usually been counted three times before it even gets to the car," Lawler explained

From getting orders ready to tightly packing boxes around sports gear in a trunk, they are ready.

"It's kind of fun, it's a fun break from what we usually do," Lawler said.

These are the men working behind the scenes, making sure young women like Baylee Greene can focus on the future.

"Well I'm planning to go to a four-year college something probably in the medical field, and I'll take all the leadership and money management skills I've learned in Girl Scouts with me," Green said.

These guys are doing the heavy lifting to keep young girls moving forward.

You can find cookies near you here: https://www.girlscoutsnebraska.org/en/cookies-nuts/find-cookies.html