OPD gang unit works to improve crime rates through community involvement

Numbers from the Omaha Police Department show that homicides are down and arrests are up. Fifty percent of this is due to community engagement.

The Omaha Gang Unit is taking on violent neighborhoods by getting involved with the community. Donating gifts like basketball hoops and spending time with the kids are just a few ways they’re looking to continue to cut back on crime.

They visited a neighborhood near 28th and Spencer today.

Francesca Patterson, a member of the community, appreciates the police department visiting her neighborhood.

“When we get toys like this it makes them happy,” said Patterson. “They can stay off the streets and be productive.”

At the end of 2018, the homicide rate in Omaha was the lowest it had been in 20 years. According to OPD’s crime stats, homicides have been cut in half for this year as well.

Gang unit officer Cortes Clark, grew up in a rough neighborhood. He was scared of police as a kid and doesn’t want any of these kids to feel the same.

“If they see someone like me that looks like them, they’re more willing to even become a police officer and that’s important,” said Clark.

According to several officers, they enjoy it as much as the kids and hope their efforts last for years to come.

