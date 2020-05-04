Omaha Firefighters respond to fire at Dundee apartment complex

An apartment fire near 47th Street and Lafayette Avenue on Monday morning was ruled to be caused by an accident, according to the Omaha Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area at 8:39 a.m. and found smoke coming from an apartment after they received word people may be trapped inside.

Fire crews forced the door open and found smoke and flames in the apartment's kitchen -- but no one was inside.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no significant injuries were reported, they said.

The fire was caused by an accidental electrical event, the report stated.