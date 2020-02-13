Omaha Firefighters pull woman from smoke-filled home in Morton Meadows

A woman suffered serious injuries Thursday after her home filled with so much smoke, her live-in son couldn't find her in the house.

At about 11:20 a.m., the son, who lives in the basement of the residence, said he noticed smoke in the house and went upstairs to look for his mother. When he couldn't find her because it was too smokey, he said he went outside and called 9-1-1.

Omaha Firefighters found the woman on the floor in the bedroom. They pulled her out and rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was knocked down in 10 to 15 minutes. Most of the damage was to the living room.

Two dogs were also in the home. Only one of them managed to escape the fire.