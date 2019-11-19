Omaha Firefighter accused of child abuse posts bond, returns home

Stephen Luethge, an Omaha firefighter accused of child abuse, is back home Tuesday after posting bond.

A judge ordered Luethge to be held on a $10,000 bond.

Court documents show a 2-month-old was removed from their home after being found with a broken arm and ribs.

In court Tuesday, Luethge's lawyer argued the child was born with a rare tumor and has decreased bone density.

Moving forward, the juvenile court system will decide if he gets to see his child while the case plays out in court. He's due back on Dec. 10.