Fire crews were dispatched to a one-story, single-family home near 96th and L streets for a working fire.

According to a release from the Omaha Fire Department, two people were home at the time of the fire and self-evacuated prior to fire crews' arrival.

The cause of the fire is accidental due to a malfunction of the water heater, according to the release.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist the displaced family as well as MUD and OPPD to disconnect utilities.