Omaha Fire responds to dog stranded on ice at Flanagan Lake

A dramatic water rescue took place Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Omaha.

Two people were walking their dog, Lola, around Flanagan Lake when the dog took off towards some ducks in the water.

Lola ended up stranded on ice and shortly after, her owners found themselves in the water trying to rescue her.

The owners were able to make it out before a rescue team from the Omaha Fire Department arrived.

Two firefighters equipped with wetsuits went in after Lola.

According to firefighter Charlie Oboeny, she was struggling but they were able to get her ashore.

“Got a couple of crewmembers, put on water rescue suits, and they went out to the water tethered off my rope and break some ice to get out there because part of the ice had melted through the part of a pretty thick and they’ll be able to walk on it,” said Oboeny . “As they got to the dog the ice was breaking away so it was hard to get to the dog. So into the water to get the dog lifted out onto the ice shelf. Took a little bit of time, the dog was struggling a little bit but once they got it on top of the ice they were able to pull both members to the bank as well as the dog.”

A bystander thanks the efforts of the Omaha Fire Department for their work on behalf of the owners who were warming up in a rescue squad.

Lola was dried and reunited with her family.