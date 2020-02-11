Omaha Fire responds to Bizarre crash at West Omaha Kum and Go

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Take a look at this crash scene rescue crews found this afternoon in west Omaha.
A pickup crashed on its side, between gas pumps and under the canopy of a Kum and Go.
An Omaha firefighter tweeted the photo after it happened at 192nd and Q streets. Even more baffling to the first responder, the route the truck took to get here.
A 6 News viewer also sent this video of the scene. It helps explain a little more. You can see the truck broke through a fence and drove off a retaining wall before ending up on its side.
No one was injured.