Omaha Fire responds to Bizarre crash at West Omaha Kum and Go

Take a look at this crash scene rescue crews found this afternoon in west Omaha.

A pickup crashed on its side, between gas pumps and under the canopy of a Kum and Go.

An Omaha firefighter tweeted the photo after it happened at 192nd and Q streets. Even more baffling to the first responder, the route the truck took to get here.

A 6 News viewer also sent this video of the scene. It helps explain a little more. You can see the truck broke through a fence and drove off a retaining wall before ending up on its side.

No one was injured.

