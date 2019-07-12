Omaha Fire Department working with new drivers to promote safety

The Omaha Fire Department is working with the driver's ed students to make sure teens are safe on the road.

Captain Charlie Oborny, with the OFD, is showing new drivers what the fire department does if they respond to a car accident.

“By showing them exactly what we have to do it kind of sets an example and they’re going to relate more and actually, it might tap in and they’ll use their seat belt a little bit better,” said Oborny.

David Nicholson, is a new driver in the program and he says, “I think it’s really important to be careful, obviously I might have my initial excitement and then not really think about it, but I think after seeing this, I’m going to stress that a bit more.”

Both the OFD and the driver's ed program, hope this collaboration will keep these new drivers a little safer on the road.