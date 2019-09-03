Omaha Fire Department submits awareness video contest entry

The Omaha Fire Department is hoping an educational video they made will translate to a $25,000 prize.

Courtesy of Omaha Fire Department

Online votes are being collected through Sept. 15 for "Close Before You Doze" campaign videos meant to help spread the word that closing the bedroom door can have a critical impact on stopping a fire from spreading through your home.

The top eight vote-getters will advance to the next round. The grand prize winner will get a $25,000 donation; the runner-up will get $15,000; second runner-up $10,000; and five additional "honorable mention" winners will get $5,000.

You can vote for your favorite video at closeyourdoor.org/contest

Winners will be announced Oct. 1.